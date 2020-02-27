Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

GAIA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,367. Gaia has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

