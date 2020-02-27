GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

GasLog has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GasLog has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect GasLog to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.74 on Thursday. GasLog has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

