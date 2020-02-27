Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,967. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

