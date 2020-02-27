Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,600 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

