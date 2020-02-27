Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $397,000 in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,896. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Infinera Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

