Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $980,000 Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,037,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snap by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock worth $42,502,291.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,763,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

