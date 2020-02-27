Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,047. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429 over the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

