Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,260,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $15.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,562,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

