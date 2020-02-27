Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,044 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.