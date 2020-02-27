Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Afya were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 469,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,067. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFYA. Bank of America began coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

