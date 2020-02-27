Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 72,375 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,375 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,831,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,944,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

