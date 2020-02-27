Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 29,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

