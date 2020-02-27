Hill Winds Capital LP Invests $2.28 Million in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.