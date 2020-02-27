Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. Ventas comprises 4.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

