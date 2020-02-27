Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $941,000 Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 0.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

HPP stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 2,149,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,741. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

