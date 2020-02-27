Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Regency Centers comprises 4.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after buying an additional 308,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:REG traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 1,796,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.