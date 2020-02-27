Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases 145,000 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Stag Industrial comprises approximately 5.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after buying an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 869.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 390,874 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $10,222,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 343.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 1,983,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

