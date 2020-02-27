Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases 4,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 5.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

AVB traded down $13.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

