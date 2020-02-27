Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases New Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. InterXion makes up about 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of InterXion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of InterXion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INXN stock traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 3,132,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $102.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

INXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

