Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Acadia Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 598,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

