Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases Shares of 54,500 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 3.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 987,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,500. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

