Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 14,500 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up about 5.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 165,734 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 896,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,518. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

