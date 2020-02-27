Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 2.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 852,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

