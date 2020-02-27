Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Lennar makes up about 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

