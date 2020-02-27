Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $5.43 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 3.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 336,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 183,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 7,450,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

