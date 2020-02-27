Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Invitation Homes makes up 4.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,009,000 after acquiring an additional 482,474 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 6,428,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

