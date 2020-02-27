Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.45-10.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$10.45 EPS.

HD traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $232.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.