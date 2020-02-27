Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Integral Diagnostics’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IDX opened at A$3.94 ($2.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $766.51 million and a PE ratio of 29.62. Integral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of A$4.39 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.