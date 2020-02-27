Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Integral Diagnostics’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Shares of IDX opened at A$3.94 ($2.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $766.51 million and a PE ratio of 29.62. Integral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of A$4.39 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
