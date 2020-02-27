Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 3,763.48%.
Shares of INTZ opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Intrusion Company Profile
