Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 3,763.48%.

Shares of INTZ opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

