Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,218. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

