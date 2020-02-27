Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

