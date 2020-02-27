iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2843 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from iPath S&P MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMLP opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. iPath S&P MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

