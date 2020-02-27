iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $74.00. 10,351,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,033. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

