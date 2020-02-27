iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Increased by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 557,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,312 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

