iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,227,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,234,000 after purchasing an additional 111,454 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 1,358,169 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.