Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,633. Kraton has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.40.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kraton to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

