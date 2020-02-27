KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

KVHI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

