LyondellBasell Industries NV Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

