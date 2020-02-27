Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

