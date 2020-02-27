Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.24-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $975M – 1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.76 million.

Medpace stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.04. 10,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,999. Medpace has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

