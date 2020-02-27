NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 153.70, a current ratio of 153.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities has a twelve month low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of A$1.14 ($0.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.95.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

