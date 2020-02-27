Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million.

NLS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,121. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

A number of analysts have commented on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

