New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $453,323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Macquarie raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,112. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.