Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Ocwen Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

