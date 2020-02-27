Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Ocwen Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.48.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
