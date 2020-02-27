Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 237,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

