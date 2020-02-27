Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.12 EPS.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,177. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

