P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million.

Shares of PTSI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

