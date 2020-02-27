Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.