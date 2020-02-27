Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

