Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a payout ratio of -182.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $272.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

